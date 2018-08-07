× UA Suspends Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity For Hazing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas has suspended the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity for violating conduct rules regarding hazing, violation of safety systems and disorderly conduct, according to a university spokesman.

Scott Flanigan, executive director of communications for student affairs, said the fraternity was found responsible for the violations in April. The chapter appealed the decision, which was upheld in May.

Members have been barred from the house, and the fraternity is eligible for reinstatement at the end of the upcoming spring semester.

If reinstated, the fraternity will be on probation for one year, Flanigan said.

Flanigan couldn’t comment on the specific nature of the incidents, but did say it was unrelated to a video voyeurism incident in September 2017.