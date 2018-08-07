× West Fork K-9, Handler Among Many Who Made Trip To Honor K-9 Killed On Duty

WEST FORK (KFSM) — West Fork K-9 Officer Chloe and her handler, Tyler Underwood, were among K-9 officers and handlers throughout the region who traveled to Jonesboro to honor a fallen comrade.

The West Fork officers were among the dozens who lined the streets in Jonesboro during the funeral procession for Arkansas State Police K-9 Trooper Hemi, who was shot and killed July 30 while attempting to apprehend a suspect in an earlier police chase.

Hemi had be released as the suspect fled on foot toward a farm in Mississippi County. The suspect fired at Hemi, killing him, then attempted to fire at the pursuing officers. The officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, who died the next morning.

The memorial service for Hemi was held Monday afternoon for the K-9, who served Arkansas State Police for five years.

State Police in a Facebook post thanked the K-9 units who came to honor Hemi, and honored him as well.

“His life, service, and dedication to our department will never be forgotten,” they said.

“A loud bark, a low growl, and a hero’s heart. Hemi – we will miss you.”