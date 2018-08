× Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting In Madison County

COMBS (KFSM) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a man shot his neighbor Wednesday (Aug. 8) morning.

Sheriff Rick Evans said authorities have a suspect in custody but declined to release further details.

Evans confirmed the men knew each other and said the investigation was ongoing.

Combs is a unincorporated community of about 510 off Arkansas 16 in southwest Madison County.