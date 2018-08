× Boil Order Issued For Winslow

WINSLOW (KFSM) — The city of Winslow announced a boil order for its residents on Wednesday (Aug. 8).

Customers of the Winslow Water Department, including the city limits of Winslow and U.S. 71 north to Brentwood, are under a boil order starting today and continuing through Sunday (Aug. 12).

Residents are encouraged to boil water for 3-5 minutes before consuming or using for washing food, making ice or brushing teeth.