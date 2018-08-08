× Former Church Van Driver Gets Probation For Abusing Girl

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former church van driver received 10 years probation for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ulises Moreno, 31, of Decatur pleaded guilty July 31 in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

As part of his probation, Moreno is barred from any contact with the girl or other minors, excluding his children. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender and pay more than $1,000 fines and court fees.

Moreno faces up to 20 years in prison if he violates his probation.

He initially faced a rape charge, but pleaded guilty to the lesser felony of sexual assault — a resolution the family supported, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor.

Moreno was arrested in November 2017 after the girl told police Moreno raped her several times in the spring.

The girl said Moreno molested her while he was a volunteer van driver for Decatur Assembly of God. She said he would molest her while he was driving and stop the van to rape her, according to court documents.