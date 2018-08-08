× Former Razorback Star India Lewis Dies At 36

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Known for big personality and skills on the court, former Razorback basketball star India Lewis has died following her battle with breast cancer.

Lewis was a fan favorite while playing at the University of Arkansas, and played a big role in elevating the women’s basketball program.

“You created many basketball memories for those of us lucky enough to be in NWA when you were growing up, but will still always be most remembered by how you went out of (the) way to make my young daughter (and so many others) feel special.” Razorback women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors said in a Twitter post.

Lewis lost her battle with breast cancer on Tuesday (Aug. 7).

A multi sport standout at Siloam Springs in the late 1990’s, Lewis helped bring her high school team to a state title in 1999.

Lewis played for four seasons at the UA under coach Gary Blair. Their team went on to the NCAA Tournament in three of her four seasons.

“It’s hard to leave legacies but India did just that in her too short 36 years,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “Her basketball days will be and should be talked about forever, but her impact on people will be what my family will always remember her for.”