Fort Smith Police Asking For Public's Help To Find Missing Man

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a 22-year-old man they said is missing and endangered.

Evan Hawthorne went missing from the 2300 block of Ramsgate Way in Fort Smith. He is mentally impaired, police said.

Hawthorne was last seen wearing khakis and an olive green shirt and sandals. He left his residence early Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Hawthorne or knows his whereabouts to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.