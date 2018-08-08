Grape Stomp At 120th Annual Grape Festival Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN (KFSM) -- Hundreds of people are flocking to Tontitown for the 120th annual grape festival that's underway.

The festival's "Queen Concordia" contestants kicked off the traditional grape stomp Wednesday (Aug. 8) night.

"I'm excited to do the grape stomp because I get to do it before anybody." said contestant Sophia Miller.

As they put their toes to work Alexis Cates can't help reflect on how rich the tradition is.

"You know that's how they used to make the wine and that's like what they're known for." Cates said.

If grape stomping isn't your thing there's carnival rides, live music, wine tasting and of course the famous homemade spaghetti dinner that go on sale Thursday (Aug. 9).