× Health Department: Possible Hepatitis A Exposure At Fort Smith Red Lobster

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health is warning consumers of a possible hepatitis A exposure at the Fort Smith Red Lobster after an employee there tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant is located at 7401 Rogers Avenue. The case seems to be related to out-of-state travel by the employee and is not thought to be related to the hepatitis A outbreak in northeastern Arkansas.

The Health Department said there is no known risk to anyone who ate at the location after Aug. 4. They also said that disposable gloves are used between customers and while preparing food as a matter of policy, which likely reduced the risk of illness to the public.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain or jaundice.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant from July 19 to Aug. 4 should be vaccinated immediately if they have not had a hep A vaccine. There are no specific treatments once a person gets the disease. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek help immediately. A vaccine can help prevent illness even after exposure, though it works best if given within two weeks of exposure to the virus.

The Health Department said it was planning hep A vaccination clinics in Sebastian County at no cost to the public, but those wanting a vaccine should bring their insurance card and driver’s license, if they have them.

Older adults, those with other liver diseases and young children are most at risk. The virus can appear as illness anywhere from 2-7 weeks after exposures, though most people see symptoms 3-4 weeks after exposure. Many show no symptoms, the Health Department said. Illness can last for months, though permanent damage is rare. Death due to hep A is very rare, but more likely in patients with other liver illnesses.