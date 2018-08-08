Justin Smith Ready For First Year Leading Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK (KFSM)--"I'm ready to see things rocking in the Fork."

That's how excited new coach Justin Smith is for this fall. After six years at Marion and four at Stuttgart, Smith finally has his first head coaching job.

"People think the title [of head coach] has all the clout and glory to it. There's a lot more that goes on that you don't realize while you're an assistant."

The Rivercrest native takes over a West Fork program that has struggled in recent years. The Tigers are currently on a 16 game losing streak.

"A lot of hard work. It's a lot of doing everything right and the little things," junior Trent Harderson said. "Coach Smith makes it really fun to be out there everyday with the guys."

West Fork's numbers are down, so everyone must play both offense and defense.

"We've been putting in a lot of defensive work and a lot of work up on the practice field," senior Austin Hayes said.

The Tigers drop down a classification this fall, from the 4A to the 3A, and open the season on August 31 against Berryville.

