Remembering Former Razorback India Lewis

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Former Razorback women's basketball star and Siloam Springs native India Lewis succumb to her battle with breast cancer Tuesday (Aug. 7).

Debbie Sharp coached India in high school and says she was a winner, and it was contagious.

"She had such a drive and work ethic that I didn't have to worry about motivation in practice. She was the general on the floor and just continued to raise the level of play of everybody around her." Sharp said.

In her senior year Lewis led the Siloam Springs girl's basketball team to a state title in 1999.

Sharp told 5NEWS that as soon as Lewis walked out on the court people were captivated by how she played and who she was.

"I remember even really all three years, her sophomore, junior and senior year people driving in when we would go to the Little Rock area. People that we don't even know would come watch her play because they've heard of this girl from Siloam Springs and they wanted to get a glimpse of her, and she never did disappoint."

Lewis played for four seasons at the University of Arkansas under coach Gary Blair who says she was a giver.

"There are a lot of takers and a lot of people who want a pat on the back for everything that they've done, but with India it was always about the team. How did we do. Her last three years she took us the NCAA tournament along with her teammates there."

Blair said she was a very special person and he is happy to have gotten to coach her.

"To have life taken away from you that quick, it's tough but sometimes God doesn't tell us when or where or how, but for 36 years it's time to celebrate her life."