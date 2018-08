× Rogers Police Responding To Barricaded Person

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are responding to a person barricaded in a home on North Third Street as officers try to serve a search warrant, according to Keith Foster, spokesman for Rogers police.

Foster said officers wanted to serve a search warrant Wednesday (Aug. 8) at a home in the north 500 block of the street, but the people inside won’t come out.

He said streets are blocked off in the immediate area.

5NEWS has sent a crew on the way.