Sen. Cotton Says He's Running For Reelection In 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ junior U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton says he’s running for reelection in 2020, but that his focus now is on helping Republicans win state and national offices in this year’s midterm races.

Cotton appeared at a political event Wednesday and said he thinks Republicans will hold their majority in the House of Representatives and expand their majority in the Senate.

Cotton discussed overseeing the return of fallen soldiers’ remains at Dover Air Force Base but shied away from questions about some of President Trump’s more contentious statements about the military, instead focusing on the president’s successes in persuading allies to spend more on NATO.

Cotton, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, also addressed personal and election cyber security and stressed the importance of paper voting records and two-factor authentication.