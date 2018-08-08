Springdale Police Seeking Subjects Wanted In Thefts, Forgeries, Credit Card Fraud

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are looking for several people in connection with a variety of crimes at local retailers.

Police asked for the public’s help in a Facebook post to identify four people who are “believed to have been involved in thefts, forgeries, and/or fraudulent uses of credit cards that have occurred at local retailers.”

The announcement came with the photos of three women and one man. Their photos are available below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police at (479) 750-8139 or anonymously on the tip line at (479) 750-4484.