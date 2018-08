LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Police are searching for two inmates who escaped Wednesday (Aug. 8) from Jim Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hodgen, Oklahoma.

They’re searching for Eddie Tolleson and Joel Cross.

According to police, Tolleson is 5 foot 10 inches, weighing 154 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Cross is 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 180 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

If you see these men, call the┬áLeFlore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317.