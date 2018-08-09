65 Year Old Tradition For The Springdale Kiwanis Kids Day Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- For the past 65 years the Springdale Kiwanis kids day club has been bringing kids together from first to sixth grade, giving them a chance to suit up and compete in tackle football.

Kids from all over Northwest Arkansas are playing in the tournament starting tonight and goes throughout the weekend. This year a record of 300 kids have registered.

What's unique about this event is kids play the game for free. They receive a helmet, full pads, and a uniform for no cost.

Practice is held at Tyson Sports Complex but the kids get the exciting thrill of playing at Springdale high school stadium in front of family and friends.

To attend the games this weekend the gate fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The money is used to support the program with equipment purchases and uniforms.

Several kids who started with the kid's day program went on to play college and professional football, including Razorback player Damien Williams.