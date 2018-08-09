× Arkansas Governor Hopeful Calls For Teacher Salary Increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Henderson says he plans to raise minimum pay for teachers by an initial 10 percent with the ultimate goal of making Arkansas teachers the highest paid in the nation, when adjusted for the cost of living.

Henderson said Thursday (Aug. 9) that following the initial 10 percent raise, he will call for 3.6 percent salary increases for nine subsequent years. In the short term, Henderson says he would fund the pay increase by reallocating money from a tax cut proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Henderson offered no specifics for long-term funding but suggested lowering correction spending.

Henderson also says he wants to increase teacher incentives with more competitive healthcare plans and loan forgiveness options, but gave few specifics on how he would achieve those goals.