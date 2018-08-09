Coaching Parents May Reduce Child Obesity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Changing the way parents interact with their babies could help curb child obesity.

New mothers were offered different ways of responding to their baby’s needs, including comforting infants with food.

By the age of three, kids exposed to what officials called responsive parenting had a lower body mass index.

Researchers said eating and sleeping behaviors are established early.

So, babies should only be fed when they're hungry.

If food is used to soothe or reward babies the child may use food to soothe distress later, possibly leading to obesity.