Crocs Shoe Maker Is Closing Its Remaining Manufacturing Facilities

NIWOT, Colo. – The Crocs shoe manufacturer has announced that its closing its manufacturing facilities.

The company said in a press release this week that it closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and is moving ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility in Italy.

The company did not say how it will continue making the products.

Crocs also announced that the company’s chief financial officer, Carrie Teffner, plans to resign.

While there a few stores still operating, the company said it grew earnings and revenue in the second quarter.

“I’m very pleased with our most recent quarter,” said Andrew Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.

“Revenues and gross margin exceeded our guidance, and our diluted earnings per share were 75% above last year’s second quarter based on the strength of our product and the growing demand for our brand. Our clogs and sandals continue to perform well, and we are well positioned for the back half of the year.”