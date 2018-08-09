× Daycare Worker Arrested Again On Sexual Assault Charge

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A daycare worker arrested on a sexual assault charge in June was arrested again Wednesday after Bentonville Police say a second victim was discovered.

Nathan Jack Clemons, 24, of Rogers was first arrested June 29 by Bentonville Police on a charge of second-degree sexual assault. He was accused of assaulting a minor at the Bentonville daycare where he was employed. He was booked into the Benton County Detention Center and later released on $50,000 bond, according to court documents.

On Wednesday (Aug. 8), Clemons was arrested again on another second-degree sexual assault charge. Police said that during their continued investigation of the first charge, they found a second victim, a minor, at the same daycare.

Clemons was taken to the Benton County jail and is awaiting a formal bond hearing on the second charge.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Sgt. Kris Moffit of the Bentonville Police at (479) 271-3177.