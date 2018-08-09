× Madison County Man Accused Of Killing Neighbor Held On $250,000 Bond

COMBS (KFSM) — A Combs man is being held on bond Thursday after police say he fatally shot his neighbor Wednesday morning.

Dale Wayne Bryant, 56, of Combs is facing a charge of capital murder in the death of Samuel Scott Hicks, 30.

According to Lt. Russell Alberts of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Combs along the Pig Trial Scenic Bypass at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 8) in reference to a shooting.

Investigators say Bryant and Hicks were neighbors and got into a physical fight. Bryant then shot Hicks, investigators said.

Bryant is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.