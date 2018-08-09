× Report: Springdale Civic Center Allowed Improper Conduct During Male Revue

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The state alcohol control board on Wednesday (Aug. 8) fined the Springdale Civic Center $1,600 for allowing simulated sexual acts during an all male dance revue the center hosted in June.

Mary Robin Casteel, director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, signed off on the sanction after learning ABC agents documented improper entertainment and physical contact between customers and entertainers during a Girls Night Out show.

Agents reported that female customers at the June 23 show were allowed to touch the men’s bodies and genitals, along with several other “simulated acts of sexual intercourse and other sexual acts performed on the customers,” according to an ABC violation report.

Agents also noted there was improper contact between the dancers and several women in the audience.

Undercover officers inside the venue on Old Missouri Road said they “lost count” of how many simulated sex acts they witnessed, according to the report.

Agents noted some women were uncomfortable with the show and left.

The center’s owner, Edward Vega, didn’t respond to a message left late Thursday (Aug. 9). Messages left for Girls Night Out also weren’t immediately returned.

Girls Night Out promises “120 sexy minutes” of male performers, who will “drive you wild” with their “chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm,” according to its website.

Vega has two weeks to appeal the board’s decision, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

If the appeal is denied and Vega fails to pay the fine, the center will placed on probation for one year.

The center has been cited 11 times since 2015, including having its license revoked in 2016 when two teens died in a drunk driving accident after leaving the center.

Other violations include failure to be a good neighbor, serving to several intoxicated customers and allowing a customer to leave with an open container.