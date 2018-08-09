Students Return To Class At HAAS Hall Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- HAAS Hall Academy scholars across Northwest Arkansas returned to the classroom Thursday morning (Aug. 9).

HAAS Hall has campuses in Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville and Springdale.

The Rogers campus opened in Sept. 2017 in the historic Lane Hotel in Downtown Rogers. The old hotel rooms were transformed into classrooms and there are now nearly 340 scholars on campus.

The school has a 100 percent college acceptance rate and the Fayetteville campus is the No. 1 ranked school in the state.

To learn more about HAAS Hall Academy, click here.