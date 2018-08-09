Thousands Petition For LeBron To Take Over As U.S. Secretary Of Education

AKRON, Ohio (WJW Fox 8) — He already dominates the basketball world.

Now, thousands are petitioning for LeBron James to take over education in the United States.

Just days after James’ I Promise School opened in Akron, over 8,000 people have signed an online petition pushing for the basketball superstar to replace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The recipient of the petition? President Donald Trump.

The petition states:

The first candidate is famed athlete LeBron James, a highly respected and extremely influential community advocate and activist who recently opened a state-of-the-art public school for at-risk children in Akron, Ohio — with community services on-site like job placement for parents, guaranteed college tuition for every student who graduates, and a score of other student services like a FREE bicycle and helmet.

The second candidate is Betsy DeVos, a scandal-ridden Republican donor who shows an inexcusable dislike for public education, wants to gut protections for women and minorities, and has advocated for teachers to be armed in schools.

It goes on to say:

Sign my petition calling for DeVos to be fired and LeBron James to be named as U.S. Secretary of Education! LeBron James is an inspiration to kids all over the country. He’s shown he cares about America’s youth and understands the power of public education in helping children meet their true potential.

Betsy DeVos was hired without ever setting foot in a public school — and she’s taken every opportunity to work against the interests of the children, teachers, and families she has pledged to serve. We certainly deserve better!

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 8,743 people signed the petition.

Last week, James appeared at a grand opening celebration his I Promise School.

The basketball star created the school with the LeBron James Family Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy. The goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.

Earlier this month, Trump slammed LeBron, after he was interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

For the petition, click here.