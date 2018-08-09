Top 20 Cities With The Worst Drivers

Now that summer is in full swing, expect both traffic incidents and road fatalities to spike across the nation. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently reported that summer and early fall are the deadliest times of year on the country’s roads, attributing this to the increased number of road trips and miles driven. In fact, July and August see approximately 116 road deaths per day in the U.S., making these the deadliest months on record. With more vehicles in motion during peak vacation time, drivers face an elevated risk of getting in an accident.

But no matter the time of year, some municipalities see higher rates of traffic incidents than others. If you’re from a city with a reputation for poor driving, it’s possible that this reputation is corroborated by the data.

Interested in which cities are home to the worst drivers, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance quote website, set out to identify the communities across the nation with the highest percentage of drivers with a history of at-fault incidents. The most common offenses cited in these communities were speeding offenses and at-fault collisions, with locales from the South and Midwest making up a slight majority. However, both major metropolitan cities and lesser-known rural towns made the list—suggesting that incident-prone driving is a problem that is not confined to any one type of community.

Methodology

Insurify provides car insurance quotes based on customers’ answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.4 million car insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether any drivers on their policy application had been cited for a driving incident where they were at fault in the past seven years. At-fault incidents include accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving, passing violations, and other causes for citation. Using this information, the data scientists at Insurify were able to calculate the percent of drivers in each city with a history of at-fault driving incidents. After determining the city in each U.S. state with the highest percentage of drivers reporting an incident, they ranked the top twenty. They also included city statistics on the two most common types of incidents in each city—speeding violations and at-fault accidents—against the national averages for these offenses. Information on city population was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau.

20. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.28%

24.28% Population: 595,351

595,351 40% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 2% less likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

19. Indianapolis, Indiana

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.77%

24.77% Population: 863,002

863,002 37% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 6% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

18. Buffalo, New York

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.86%

24.86% Population: 258,612

258,612 18% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 43% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

17. Apopka, Florida

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.93%

24.93% Population: 51,564

51,564 13% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 32% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

16. Denton, Texas

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.22%

25.22% Population: 136,268

136,268 25% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 29% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

15. Boston, Massachusetts

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.75%

25.75% Population: 685,904

685,904 44% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

14. Pasadena, California

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.97%

25.97% Population: 142,647

142,647 4% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 52% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

13. Jacksonville, North Carolina

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.18%

26.18% Population: 72,447

72,447 62% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 10% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

12. Loganville, Georgia

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.44%

26.44% Population: 12,062

12,062 37% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 27% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

11. Portland, Oregon

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.61%

26.61% Population: 647,805

647,805 40% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%

27.45% Population: 301,301

301,301 47% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 30% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

9. Boise, Idaho

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%

28.05% Population: 226,570

226,570 53% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 9% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

8. Des Moines, Iowa

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%

28.42% Population: 217,521

217,521 88% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

7. Norfolk, Virginia

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

28.53% Population: 244,703

244,703 56% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 42% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

6. Littleton, Colorado

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

28.53% Population: 47,734

47,734 66% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 24% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

5. West Jordan, Utah

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%

28.90% Population: 113,905

113,905 71% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 41% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

4. Spokane, Washington

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%

29.06% Population: 217,108

217,108 65% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

3. Omaha, Nebraska

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%

29.59% Population: 466,893

466,893 60% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 36% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver

2. Dover, Delaware

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%

29.91% Population: 37,538

37,538 91% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver

than the average driver 3% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

1. Greer, South Carolina