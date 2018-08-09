Van Buren Apartments Damaged By Fire; 1 Person Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A Van Buren apartment complex was damaged by fire early Thursday morning, and one person was injured.

The fire happened at the Colonial Apartments on Jefferson Street in the smaller of the two buildings that make up the complex. The fire started about 7 a.m., according to Van Buren firefighters.

Two units were a complete loss, five units have water damage and two units on the top floor have smoke damage, firefighters reported. One tenant was injured with smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the tenants displaced by the fire.

ETM released a brief statement, saying, "We will be working with the Red Cross and those residents displaced by the fire."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it appears to have started in apartment 22. Firefighters said it spread to the attic as well.