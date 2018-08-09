× WATCH: Short Break From Rain

The showers and storms in Northwest Arkansas this evening had strong winds and heavy rain. They gave off an outflow boundary that can still produce a few showers closer to the northern part of the River Valley. We should clear out overnight. Tomorrow will be one of the hottest days of the week, before more rain chances return at the end of the weekend providing little relief.

Futurecast 11PM - With an outflow boundary sagging towards the River Valley, showers might linger for a few more hours. There won't be enough energy for these to turn severe. These will be scattered and spotty in nature.

Hour-By-Hour for Northwest Arkansas :

Hour-By-Hour for the River Valley:

Rain chances are low for the weekend, but increase for the beginning of the week.

-Sabrina