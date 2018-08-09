× Western Yell Co. Adjusting To New Scheme & Staff

HAVANA (KFSM) – Sometimes teams just need a change of pace to jump start the program and Western Yell County is hoping they got just that.

Chris Morphis takes over as the Wolverines head coach after spending last season as an assistant at Lavaca. Numbers are higher now for Morphis than they were last season and a new attitude has already taken shape.

Western Yell returns seven starters on each side of the ball but the move to the flexbone on offense and the 3-3 stack on defense provides a complete reset button for the roster.

The Wolverines are hungry for success as they haven't had a winning record since the turn of the century. Western Yell opens the season on Aug. 31 as they travel to Two Rivers.