BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bank of the Ozarks in Bentonville was robbed Friday (Aug. 10) at 4:33 p.m., Betonville police say.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Bank of the Ozarks in Bentonville is located at 405 SW 14th Street.

Police do not know if he is armed.

Officers are still on the scene, according to Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.

