Bargains Galore On 64 Finds New Organizer, Event To Continue

OZARK (KFSM) -- Bargains Galore on 64 will live to see another year!

On Friday (Aug. 10), organizer Linda Hiles revealed to 5NEWS they had found someone to take her place.

She also spoke to 5NEWS about why she decided to step down.

The reason was simple.

"I've done it for 19 years and I'm tired of doing it," Hiles said .

The 160-mile, three-day shopping event all started as a simple idea.

"We went to another yard sale event and they didn't have near the number of motels and tourist services that we have between Fort Smith and Conway," explained Hiles, "So we started out having it between Fort Smith and Conway. Then we added Beebe when they contacted us and wanted to be included."

Fast forward to August 2018, the massive event features flea markets, antiques, and other goods sold by hundreds of vendors.

Billy Jordan, owner of the Redneck Trading Post, has traveled to Ozark from Lincoln to be a part of Bargains Galore for the past 10 years.

He told 5NEWS within the past three years, their sales have increased significantly.

"This year we've probably averaged $700-$800 a day and that's just selling flea market stuff, garage sale stuff," said Jordan.

Hiles said when she decided to step down she reached out to her contributors in hopes of finding someone else to take over the reigns.

"I told them that I was stepping down and if they knew of anyone or could find anyone who would helpful, let me know well I wasn't getting any "let me knows, " said Hiles, "So I put it on the website and since then I've got lots of phone calls and a lot of people saying 'oh you can't do that!'"

But with news that she has found a replacement, Hiles rests easy knowing vendors and shoppers will continue to enjoy the event.

"It will go on, it will be providing a great boost to the River Valley economy for a lot of years I'm sure," Hiles said.

The news also sat well with Jordan.

"I'm excited, I've had the same exact three spaces for the last 10 years. I mean I've been coming every year, the weather doesn't keep me away."

The event's directors will have to meet the person wanting to take Hiles' position and vote them in.

No word yet on when that vote will take place.