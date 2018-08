An afternoon shower or storm is possible with daytime heating Friday and Saturday, with things calming down by sunset. More scattered showers will arrive by Sunday afternoon, lingering into next week as well.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIDAY 7PM:

SATURDAY 2PM:

A stationary front will slowly lift north as a warm front through the weekend, slowly increasing storm chances by Sunday and next week.

Expect more rounds of storms Sunday-Thursday of next week.

Upcoming rain chances the next 6 days:

-Matt