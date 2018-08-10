× Farmington Woman Arrested For Stealing Opioids, AG Says

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Farmington woman is accused of stealing oxycodone pills while working for a local rehabilitation facility in December 2017.

Ashley Renee Beeks, 26, turned herself in Thursday (Aug. 9) to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on one count of obtaining controlled substance by fraud, a Class D felony.

Beeks, a former licensed practical nurse at Butterfield Trail Village, was caught forging entries into the nurse’s narcotics log in order to steal the pills, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Arkansas has been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, whose office helped investigate the allegations.

“I will prosecute people such as Beeks who steal patients’ medications and abuse the system.”

To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the attorney general’s Medicaid fraud hotline at 866-810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov.

Beeks in free on a $2,500 bond. She has a hearing set for Aug. 24 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.