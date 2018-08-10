× Fayetteville Woman Accused Of Molesting Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl several times last year.

Rahab Kingori, 31, was arrested Monday (Aug. 6) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The girl told Fayetteville police that Kingori inappropriately touched her several times in May 2017 and December 2017, sometimes forcing her to touch Kingori, according to an arrest report.

The girl said Kingori told her she did all this to make sure she wasn’t gay or to see if the girl had feelings for her, according to the report.

She also said Kingori wanted to see what she thought if guys did this to her.

Kingori told investigators she did touch the girl once but didn’t remember exactly what happened, according to the report. She also said the touching happened during “girl time.”

Kingori was being held Friday (Aug. 10) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and a hold for federal court.

She has a hearing set for Sept. 10 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felony are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.