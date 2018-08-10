FedEx Tractor-Trailer Plunges Off Highway Bridge In Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A FedEx truck plunged off a bridge and into a water-filled ravine on Interstate 40 Friday afternoon, the Saint Francis County Sheriff's Department said.

The accident happened near mile marker 256, which is the Highway 503 exit about 40 minutes west of Memphis.

The truck crashed into another semi-truck before falling into the ravine from the bridge, officials at the scene said. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis after he was rescued and temporarily lost consciousness.

The driver was reportedly doing okay and has only minor visible injuries. It's unclear what initially caused the accident.

Arkansas State Police said the trailer was loaded with paint, but no hazardous materials.

FedEx acknowledged the accident in a statement and said the company was cooperating with local officials.

Traffic was "severely impacted" by the truck wreck on the westbound side and a separate vehicle fire on the eastbound side.

In a separate, unrelated crash, another semi-truck driver also ran off a different I-40 bridge in eastern Arkansas after suffering a stroke Friday afternoon. That driver was airlifted to a hospital.