Driver Sought After Hit-And-Run Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A pedestrian was left with life-threatening injures after a hit-and-run accident in Fort Smith on Friday, and police are looking for a white male in his mid-30s in connection with the accident.

The accident happened about 8:05 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fresno Street, Fort Smith Police said. Police said a 62-year-old man was hit and left in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Jason Clinton Gothard, who is white, in his mid-30s, with short, sandy-blond hair. He is clean shaven and may be wearing an orange shirt.

Gothard was last seen driving an early to mid-1990s white Ford F250 with a utility box in the bed with damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver's side.

They later found the vehicle at 1900 Fresno Street, but Gothard is still missing.

The Ford left the scene driving east on Fresno Street toward Jenny Lind Road and was found near that intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5100, or the River Valley Crimestoppers at (479) 78-CRIME.

Those who provide a tip to the Crimestoppers line may be eligible for a cash reward.