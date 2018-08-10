× Lowell Man Gets 15 Years After Chase, Standoff With Deputies

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Lowell man who prompted a brief standoff with deputies after a car chase was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Larry Andrew Goodine, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in Benton County Circuit Court to resisting arrest, theft by receiving, criminal use of a prohibited weapons, possession firearms and fleeing.

Goodine, who has a previous felony conviction from 2017, will serve a 15-year suspended sentence after he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Goodine was arrested March 20 after fleeing from Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies who were to serve him with an order of protection, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Goodine led deputies on a short chase before crashing in the woods, where he pulled out a three-inch knife and told deputies they would have to kill him because he wasn’t going back to jail, Jenkins said.

But when Goodine cut himself and felt the pain, he surrendered, Jenkins said. A deputy used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.