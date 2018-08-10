× Rogers Woman Who Hid Syringes In Vagina Sentenced

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman who hid syringes inside her vagina during an arrest last fall was sentenced Aug. 1 to three years in prison.

Tracy McCoy, 38, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to forgery, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

McCoy also received a 10-year suspended sentence set to begin when she’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Bentonville police stopped McCoy on Sept. 18, 2017 near Southwest Rainbow Curve after receiving reports of a reckless driver, according to court documents.

McCoy failed several field sobriety tests but told police she hadn’t been drinking, only that she took her prescription medications.

McCoy was taken to the Benton County Jail, where deputies tried to obtain a urine sample and discovered two syringes and a folded $20 bill insider her vagina.

McCoy then said she could provide a urine sample, but was unable to, and deputies found a third syringe, according to an arrest affidavit.

After police left the jail, a deputy ran outside and alerted them that a white pill had been found inside the $20 bill.

McCoy told police she used the syringes to “shoot up” Dilaudid, according to the affidavit.

McCoy also forged her sister’s signature on the arrest paperwork.