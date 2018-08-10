× Semi Flips In Accident, Blocks Highway 59 Near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (KFSM) — A two-vehicle accident left a semi jackknifed across Arkansas 59, blocking traffic Friday morning.

The accident happened at Highway 59 and Highway 244 just north of the town of Cincinnati, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The accident involved a Nissan Xterra SUV and a semi. The semi slid across both lanes of Highway 59 and landed on its side. State Police said the semi driver was entrapped when they arrived, but he was extracted and transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The extent of his injuries and his condition were not known, but State Police said the man was conscious and speaking to responders when he was removed from the semi.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Arkansas State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene.