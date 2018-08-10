× Sheriff: Two Children Missing In Lincoln

LINCOLN (KFSM) — The sheriff’s office is searching for two missing children from Nicewarner Road near Lincoln.

Search and rescue have crews out looking for a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl. Authorities don’t have a description of the children’s clothing, but it’s possible they aren’t wearing any.

Pull-ups had been removed and left in the home. Last seen several hours ago. It is believed currently that the children wandered off from their home on their own, according to the sheriff’s office.