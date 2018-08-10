× Springdale Closes Section Of Road Permanently; I-49, Other Lanes Closing Temporarily

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Several road and lane closures will take place in the next week, most temporary, but Springdale is making one closure permanent.

The city will place barricades to close permanently a section of East Meadow Avenue at the A&M Railroad Crossing in downtown Springdale. The barricades will go up today (Aug. 10). The closure was approved by the Springdale City Council on March 13 in Ordinance No. 5259.

Other lane closures in Northwest Arkansas will be temporary and will start next week.

Interstate 49 lanes in Springdale and Lowell will close overnight for asphalt work starting Monday (Aug. 13). Weather permitting, the inside lanes will close between Wagon Wheel Road (Exit 76) and Arkansas 264 (Exit 78) in Lowell. The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday (Aug. 17).

In Bentonville, Southeast Third Street from Southeast G to Southeast J streets will close Monday (Aug. 13) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility construction. Then starting Tuesday (Aug. 14), the westbound lane will close for road construction starting at 7 a.m. The lane will reopen Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

Springdale will close one eastbound lane of Emma Avenue starting Monday, Aug. 20, until further notice. The lane will be closed so the contractor can work on the construction of Dean’s Trail.