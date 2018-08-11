× ASP: Two Big Rigs Collide Killing Both Drivers

UNION COUNTY (KFSM) — Two men are dead after the big rigs they were driving collided Friday (Aug. 10) afternoon on Highway 167 in El Dorado, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

Terry Reed, 52, of El Dorado, and Kenes Lajeunesse, 42, of Jacksonville, were identified as the deceased, according to ASP.

The ASP report states the tractor-trailer driven by Lajeunesse was headed north and crossed the center line and hit the rig driven by Reed head-on.