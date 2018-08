Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Boys And Girls Club of LeFlore County will host a Daddy-Daughter Dance on August 18th.

The event will start at 6 pm at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center in Poteau.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Airelle Perry with the Boys and Girls Club to discuss the event and more.