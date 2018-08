× Overturned 18-Wheeler Shuts Down All Lanes On Highway 16

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — idrivearkansas.com, is reporting an overturned semi is blocking all traffic on Highway 16 in Fayetteville.

The post shows the accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near the intersection of S Happy Hollow Rd and E Huntsville Rd.

The 18-wheeler is currently blocking all lanes of traffic.

There is no timeline when the highway will be reopened.

