ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A spectacular show will be lighting up the sky over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 11 and 12).

The Perseid meteor shower is happening tonight and tomorrow night and is expected to be one of the best to view this year.

Because the celestial event is peaking during the new moon -- there will be little moonlight drowning out the show.

Astronomers said the best time to view the meteor shower is between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.