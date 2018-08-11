× Rappelling For ‘Over The Edge’ In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Saturday (Aug. 11) in Bentonville adventure seekers had a chance to rappel down a six-story building on Walton Street.

For the past few months people from all over who wanted the chance to rappel spent their time raising $1,000.

That money goes to The Sunshine School and Development Center. It’s an organization that helps people with a disability learn to walk, talk and become active members of their community.

The event is growing every year with coordinators already planning for next year.

“This is our second year to host ‘Over the Edge’ here in Northwest Arkansas and we plan to do it again next year,” said Sunshine School & Development Center Events and Communications Coordinator Chelle Phillips. “So, everybody look for this event next year, look to come out. If you want to rappel this building, or know someone who wants to rappel this building, look for our sign ups and we’d love to have you join us next year. ”

Rappellers scaled down the six stories of the 8-W Center in Bentonville.

Coordinators said while raising money for those who really need it — rappelling offers people to take a chance to push themselves to the limit.

Featured rappellers were Ryan Peterson with Walmart serving as Over the Edge Honorary Chair, Chandra Holt of Sam’s Club and Joe Grady of Walmart.