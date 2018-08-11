Roland Hopes Changes Energizes Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLAND (KFSM) - Changes were coming to the Roland offense in the spring but not many saw a change coming on the coaching staff in late May.

Waymon Potts was promoted to head coach after Jeff Streun left the program after more than a decade with the Rangers, and now the team is changing their style as well.

"We are making a big change," Potts said. "We have been an air raid offense the past three years previously. We feel our personnel this year fits us more for a running style attack."

"It was really weird at first because I’ve never ran a flex offense in my life," Roland quarterback Eli Dalton said. "Ever since spring ball I’ve been adapting to it and just working during the summer now and I’ve actually gotten used to it and I actually like the new offense."

The Rangers are shifting to the flexbone attack on the offense side of the ball but the return of seven starters should make the transition a little easier, not to mention a coaching staff that is no stranger to one another.

"I think it’s been pretty smooth in transition," Potts said. "Been here two years previously. As far as these coaches, I’ve know then, been associated with them for 15 years. Great group of guys and they accepted me as being the head coach, being promoted and I thank them for that."