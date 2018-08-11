× WATCH: Spotty Storms This Afternoon

With surface boundaries sitting over our area, spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, between 2PM and 9PM. A larger disturbance moves in tomorrow, bringing better rain chances and below normal temperatures from Sunday through Thursday.

Afternoon high temperatures:

Futurecast 2PM: A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will start after 1PM this afternoon.

Futurecast 6PM: Isolated rain will continue throughout the afternoon and will end around sunset.

Rain chances this upcoming week:

-Sabrina