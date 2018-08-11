Where To Watch The 2018 PGA Championship
KFSM — CBS and Channel 5 are proud to bring you coverage of the 2018 PGA Championship.
The 2018 PGA Championship marks a big anniversary: It’s the 100th year of the legendary tournament!
The third round of the tournament on CBS starts at 1 p.m. Saturday August 11.
Coverage of the fourth round begins Sunday August 12 at 1 p.m. on CBS.
See Tiger Woods return to the PGA Championship, plus Rory Mcllroy, Jordan Spieth and plenty of other big names competing.
Click here for a live-stream of CBS’s coverage of the 2018 PGA Championship.