2018 PGA: Brooks Koepka Gets Second Major Of Season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBSSports) — Brooks Koepka remained steady and carried his 54-hole lead all the way to a PGA Championship win.

It’s the second major win of the season for Koepka, following his U.S. Open victory at Shinnecock Hills, and his third career major with last year’s U.S. Open win at Erin Hills. With three wins and another top-10 finish in his last six starts, Koepka has made a case in the last two years as one of the best major championship golfers on the planet.

And that’s one interesting aspect to Koepka because he’s only a four-time winner on the PGA Tour. He takes pride in having the fitness and mentality needed to win major championship golf events, and he’s been absolutely stellar in spots where the game’s other stars and top players have wavered and fallen from contention.