Another Wave Of Storms Closing In On Northwest Arkansas

Click HERE for our interactive radar.

Storms are surrounding the metro areas of Northwest Arkansas on the east and south sides, while more storms fire in the southern and eastern River Valley.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS RADAR: If these hold together, more rain will be moving into Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville before 6PM.

RIVER VALLEY RADAR: Another round of storms is forming from Poteau to Waldron. These are drifting northward. It’s hard to say how long these will hold together since the air has been cooled closer to the Arkansas River thanks to previous storms.

-Matt